BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 72 – Recruiting A-to-Z with Joseph Hastings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – National Signing Day 2021 is in the books and the Buckeyes are sitting with the nation’s No. 2 class, but things are not done with one more player sitting out there and Ryan Day’s Buckeyes are in a good spot with a talented lineman out of the Pacific Northwest.

In this edition of the BIA Podcast (BuckeyeGrove Instant Access) we talk about the class of 2021, even if Wednesday was a slow day in terms of not signing any players, it was a tremendous cycle with 21 players already in the fold, 15 on campus at this point of the game.

Joseph Hastings joins Kevin Noon to talk about the class of 2021 as well as what is ahead for the class of 2022. Is a new Buckeye Bash coming together for this class and why will this one be very different than its predecessor for the class of 2021?

How does line recruiting look for the Buckeyes, not only on the defensive side of the ball but on the offense too and why is it too early to start getting worried?

Plus, we talk about Ohio State recruiting in general, why are Day and his staff just so good at all of this and is the Ohio State brand one of the most powerful in the nation?

All of that and more.