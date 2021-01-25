BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 71 - A bit of everything

Plenty to discuss today as we are at that odd intersection of getting ready for "winter conditioning" with the football team, the traditional February signing day and the basketball season is in full-swing.

Kevin Noon is talking about all of that in a solo show where we talk about the two major targets left on the Ohio State board, including the weekend visit of Raesjon Davis. Plus, the upcoming QB battle that will be in place with the departure of Justin Fields and of course where the Ohio State men's basketball team stands as we close the month of January.

