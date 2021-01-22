BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 70 - Mattison And NFL Departures; Expand The CFP?

A lot of happenings with the football team as we learned during a press conference with Ryan Day that co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison is stepping down after two years with the Buckeyes. What does this mean going forward? That is one of just several topics that we address in this latest edition of the BIA (BuckeyeGrove Instant Access) podcast on Friday.

We also know more or less who is off to the draft and who is coming back, with a few seniors still potentially looking at a return, taking advantage of the NCAA rules that will allow an extra year of eligibility after this odd 2020 season.

And of course you can't talk big picture football without talking about the CFP field, is four teams the right answer? How about eight? We could have gone on for hours talking about this, we try and limit our thoughts to just a couple on what it all means.

Join Kevin Noon and Jacob Benge as we talk about all of these topics and a whole lot more on the BIA Podcast