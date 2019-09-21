COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes got off to a slow start on Saturday against Miami (Ohio) but then paced with a 42-point second quarter ran off to a 76-5 win over the RedHawks to improve to 4-0 on the season and perfect in the now-completed non-conference portion of the schedule.

Justin Fields saw only two quarters of action and after he was stripped of the ball in the end zone to lead to a Miami safety, went off for 223 yards passing on 14-21 and four touchdowns along with two touchdowns on the ground on nine carries. He is the first player in 20 seasons to account for six touchdowns in a quarter of play.

After spotting the RedHawks a 5-0 lead, this game was all Buckeyes the rest of the way, rolling in pretty much anyone and everyone that was healthy enough to go.

Now that the game is in the books, it is time for us to break it down as we are doing a little rebranding here, the Rapid Reaction podcast is now going by a new name as we are not calling it the BuckeyeGrove Instant Analysis podcast.

We will break down our immediate thoughts about what we just saw, what it means for the overall Big Ten race and of course we can't get out of the way of the Michigan vs. Wisconsin game in Madison (Wis.) as two top-15 teams met on the field and one of them was greatly exposed.

Check it out.