BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 68 – Bring on the Cats

The Big Ten has made it to the finish line, barely. We are here on the eve of the Big Ten Championship Game and the Buckeyes and Wildcats are set to compete for a league crown as champions of their respective divisions.

The path for each of these teams have been very different however as the Buckeyes have run through their schedule putting up a bunch of points, maybe allowing a few too many as well as too many passing yards in second halves but then having to sit back and see if the league would alter a rule that would have prohibited the Bucks from competing for a league crown, despite having a head-to-head win over the second place team.

On the other side the Northwestern Wildcats have played close games, won with defense and have a game that nobody can quite explain where the Cats tripped up against a Michigan State team that really had no business competing with Pat Fitzgerald’s crew.

What happened over the past eight weeks will not matter once this game kicks off on Saturday at 12pm EST (FOX) and 60 minutes of football stand between Ohio State and its fourth consecutive Big Ten Championship or Northwestern’s first in quite some time.

We catch up with our good friend Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport to talk a little bit more about Ohio State’s opponent and put everything into perspective.

All of that and a whole lot more in this edition of the BIA Podcast, be sure to give it a listen and subscribe either at SoundCloud, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, YouTube or wherever you find all of your favorite podcasts and be sure to never miss a show.