BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 67 - While unlikely, bring on Texas A&M

COLUMBUS, Ohio – We are all still reeling from the news that “The Game” has been called off for this year and the Buckeyes are still looking for a dance partner for this weekend. There is a lot of significance when it comes to getting to six games for Ohio State, or any team in the Big Ten for that matter.

According to rules that are currently in place, there is no opportunity to be in the Big Ten Championship Game without having competed in at least six games, based on rolling averages of games played and things of that nature. That rule, like most things, could be subject to change but as of now, is still in place.

We don’t know who else may not be able to go in the Big Ten and if the Buckeyes will be able to find someone to play against this upcoming weekend to get to Indy to try and defend its crown as Big Ten Champion.

But it does bring up an interesting thought if the Buckeyes were able to go out of the league and find a non-conference opponent. A game last weekend between BYU and Coastal Carolina came together at the 11th hour and provided one of the more entertaining games of the season.

Texas A&M saw its game canceled against Ole Miss this week as the Mississippi program was dealing with its own COVID issues and now the Aggies would like to find someone to play as they sit outside of the top-four in the College Football Playoff rankings, strangely enough, just behind the Buckeyes who are No. 4 in those rankings.

We want to preface this whole discussion by saying that we are well aware that the league shot down Nebraska earlier this year when the Huskers’ game against Wisconsin was canceled and while the Huskers found an opponent, the league said that was not an option.

But what if this game was green-lit and allowed to happen?

We fired up the old podcasting machine and caught up with Mark Passwaters of AggieYell.com, our sister site in the Rivals.com network to talk about what this kind of game could look like, as far-fetched as it may be.

All of that and a whole lot more in this edition of the BIA Podcast, be sure to give it a listen and subscribe either at SoundCloud, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, YouTube or wherever you find all of your favorite podcasts and be sure to never miss a show.