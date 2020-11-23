BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 65 - Indiana Breakdown?

COLUMBUS, Ohio - It has been a strange season, to say the least for the entire college football establishment.

While it is pretty obvious that there is a cut of "top teams" out there and then maybe a couple of other cuts from "good" and "not so good" teams as well on the national horizon.

People were not really quite sure what to make of Indiana going into the Ohio State game and maybe still not quite totally sure. There is no denying that the IU team is plenty talented but how much of Saturday's game was Indiana taking or Ohio State giving?

We decided to talk about this game in further detail on the latest edition of the BIA Podcast as Kevin Noon and Andy Anders sit down and talk about this game in greater detail.

And if teams look at what Indiana did to Ohio State, will anyone outside of the College Football Playoff be able to push those same buttons against the Buckeyes?

