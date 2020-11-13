BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 64 – What could have been

The Buckeyes entered the 2020 season as heavy favorites to win the Big Ten season and has changes and alterations to the schedule took place as the conference had an on-again, off-again approach to things, the biggest fear for Ohio State fans was that COVID would be the biggest opponent in the grand scheme of things.

As we learned on Wednesday, COVID has taken a bite out of the Ohio State season but not at Ohio State’s fault as Maryland had to call off Saturday’s game with the Buckeyes due to concerns around the Terrapins program.

So now the Buckeyes will have a seven-game schedule, at best before a hopeful trip to the Big Ten Championship game. We will never know for sure what would have happened if the Buckeyes and Terps would have played but we caught up with our friend Scott Greene of Terrapin Sports Report to get his views on the Terps and what may have been if these two teams would have been able to meet in College Park (Md.).

