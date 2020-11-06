BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 62 - Researching Rutgers

We are still a little bit more than 24 hours from the start of the Ohio State versus Rutgers game and while this series has been anything but competitive, you can't look past any opponent. Just ask Michigan about that and Rutgers in 2014 (a 26-24 shocker by the Scarlet Knights).

No, this game has the Buckeyes as better than a five-touchdown favorite as former coach Greg Schiano brings a mixture of players who have been in this program for years along with a heavy dose of portal transfers.

What can we expect out of this game? We catch up with our good friend Richard Schnyderite of TheKnightReport.com to get his thoughts on the upcoming game and to see what makes this Scarlet Knights team tick, and if there might be a surprise or two left to throw Ohio State's way in this one.

All of that and a whole lot more in this edition of the BIA Podcast