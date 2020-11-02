BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 61 – Buckeyes pass test but still have work to do

Kevin Noon and Jacob Benge talk about the big 38-25 win over Penn State this past weekend including a dominating game by Ohio State's defensive line and yet another huge game in the air with Justin Fields finding Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, early and often.

Is there concern though about how the team could not put Penn State away? We talk about that and a whole lot more.

Plus, Kevin talks about the rest of the week in College Football including around the Big Ten and has some words about some childish antics by Florida head coach Dan Mullen.

All of that and a whole lot more in this edition of the BIA Podcast, be sure to give it a listen and subscribe either at SoundCloud, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, YouTube or wherever you find all of your favorite podcasts and be sure to never miss a show as we have now completed our move to airing three shows per week.