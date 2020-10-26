BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 58: One Down

It is a new week here on the BIA Podcast and we are talking about Ohio State's first game of the season, a 52-17 win over Nebraska. We will have time later this week to sit down with Justin Whitlatch to go over the X's and O's of this game and looking ahead to week two, but for now we do a quick talk about what we saw with the game still fresh in our minds.

All of that and a whole lot more in this edition of the BIA Podcast, be sure to give it a listen and subscribe either at SoundCloud, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, YouTube or wherever you find all of your favorite podcasts and be sure to never miss a show as we have now completed our move to airing three shows per week.