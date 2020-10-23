BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 57 - Scouting Nebraska; Buckeye Bash

It is less than 24 hours to the start of the season and barring some sort of catastrophe, we will have football at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon with the Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

We are rolling out a jam-packed edition of the BIA Podcast as we are talking with Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline.com about Ohio State's first opponent of the year. There was a build-up as Ohio State and Nebraska became strong allies in the process of getting football back and now they have to face off against one another in week one, the start of a hellish schedule for the Huskers.

We talk about the QB battle, the defense and what the season may look like for the Huskers this year among our topics.

In our second segment, we talk to Joseph Hastings of BuckeyeGrove.com about the upcoming Buckeye Bash. What is it? What does it mean? Who is coming? Who is not?

A couple of big uncommitted visitors are supposed to be on their way, who are they? What does it mean? We have all of that covered.

