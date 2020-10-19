BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 55 – Wading through the B1G West

It is game week in the Big Ten and the Buckeyes will open up against a Nebraska Cornhuskers squad coming out of the Big Ten West in a cross-divisional match-up.

That got us motivated to talk about the other half of the Big Ten Conference, a side that has provided team after team to play in the Big Ten title game, only to come up short at the hands of the East winner.

Plus, we are talking about the week that was in college football as we look at some of the biggest games from the past weekend.

All of that and more in this "getaway day" version of the BIA podcast.