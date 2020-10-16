BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 54: One week out

We couldn’t be more excited about the start of the upcoming Ohio State football season and that also means that we will have a whole lot more to talk about on the BIA Podcast. This should mark the last time for more than two months where we have a podcast without a football game inside of a week away to talk about.

But that means today is our last “non game week” podcast for a while so we decided to look at some early lines put out by betonline.ag for the first week of the Big Ten season, including Ohio State’s 21-point-plus line against the Huskers for the first week of the season.

We also are talking about the teams who are playing this week and the big game that will see the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs match up, the biggest game of the season to date and probably one of the biggest of the year.

All of that and more in this “getaway day” version of the BIA podcast. All of that and a whole lot more in this edition of the BIA Podcast, be sure to give it a listen and subscribe either at SoundCloud, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, YouTube or wherever you find all of your favorite podcasts and be sure to never miss a show as we have now completed our move to airing three shows per week.