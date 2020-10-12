BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 53 – Time(s) on our hands

We now know kickoff times and television partners for three of Ohio State's eight regular season games and we are talking about that in our latest edition of the BIA Podcast.

Plus, we look at the week that was in college football including a couple of upsets in Power Five leagues that create some interesting talking points.

Are offenses that much better this season or are defenses lacking with the odd ramp-up back to college football? We look at that question.

Plus, we are talking about the latest edition of the AP poll. Ohio State did not move but who is ranked too high and who should be the undoubted No. 1 team in the nation at this point of things?

All of that and a whole lot more in this edition of the BIA Podcast, be sure to give it a listen and subscribe either at SoundCloud, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, YouTube or wherever you find all of your favorite podcasts and be sure to never miss a show as we have now completed our move to airing three shows per week.