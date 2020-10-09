BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 52 – Almost a fortnight away

Kevin Noon and Griffin Strom team up for the Friday edition of the BIA podcast as we talk about what we saw last week during Ohio State's Saturday practice at Ohio Stadium. While it was mostly stretching and early drill work that we were invited in to see, we still have opinions as always.

Plus, we talked to running backs and defensive linemen this week, we give our insights at those two positions as we are a little more than two weeks away from the start of the season.

Also, we talk about a couple of newsworthy items from around the Big Ten. Is it too early to really start looking at the conference? Of course not. We put a lot of attention in the Big Ten West as we try and sort some things out.

And, we talk about some of the big games this weekend including some big ones in the SEC as well as Texas/OU and Florida State/Notre Dame.

All of that and a whole lot more in this edition of the BIA Podcast, be sure to give it a listen and subscribe either at SoundCloud, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, YouTube or wherever you find all of your favorite podcasts and be sure to never miss a show as we have now completed our move to airing three shows per week.