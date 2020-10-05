BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 50 - Clearing the field before the B1G starts

In this edition of the BIA (BuckeyeGrove Instant Access) Podcast, we celebrate hitting the 50-show milestone and are talking about the week that was in college football.

It was awfully nice of the Big 12 to remove itself from consideration for the College Football Playoff before the Big Ten started playing but nobody expected it to happen this quickly.

Texas and Oklahoma will face each other this upcoming weekend but with both coming off of losses, are there any stakes involved here outside of a conference crown, something that neither of these two teams are in a good position for with only one team remaining undefeated in the league, Oklahoma State.

We look at the SEC which had a pair of big games on the slate and neither turned into must-see TV with UGA and Alabama rolling in their games.

Plus with the early upsets, who in the Group of Five benefits the most here or is that a moot point because of the desire to get two SEC teams in the four-team field being too strong?

We talk about all of that, look at the updated top-25 poll and a whole lot more as your host Kevin Noon flies solo on this edition of the big show.