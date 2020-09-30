BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 48 – Go hit someone

A lot going on with the Buckeyes as they are preparing for the start of the 2020 season and today marked an important day as it was the first day that the Buckeyes were eligible to put the pads on for the first time since the Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson nine months ago.

This date also is in line with the start of daily rapid testing for all Big Ten teams as part of their return to play plan.

Here in this latest edition of the BIA (BuckeyeGrove Instant Access) podcast, we are talking about the Buckeyes really getting back to an actual practice regiment.

Additionally, we talk about how important Ohio State’s two opt-ins are for the 2020 season and how things are looking up for the league as more and more players are being cleared to return and the few that have decided to stay out.

Plus, we are also talking about interviews this week with Brian Hartline and several of the wide receivers. We are talking about the leadership that Chris Olave has shown, the return of Kam Babb and a whole lot more.

That and we talk about the college football season that has already taken place to date and a big weekend in the SEC with a pair of top-25 games, including a top-10 game.

Check out what Kevin Noon and Griffin Strom had to say in this 40-minute edition of the BIA podcast and be sure to enjoy our new updated schedule of three shows a week.