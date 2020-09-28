BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 47 – Preposterous Polling

It is the start of the new week and we wanted to get things started with a brand-new edition of the BIA (BuckeyeGrove Instant Access) podcast as we take a look at the weekend that was.

Ohio State is now No. 6 in both the Coaches and AP polls, but there is no consistency when you look at how the results were reached. Why are voters punishing the Big Ten when they viewed the delayed start to the SEC season differently?

There were some big happenings in the college game as a couple of top teams and College Football Playoff candidates fell and a few more were pushed to either the limit or threw up a bad half of football. We talk about that.

Justin Fields made some news when he announced that he is feeling great with his new vegan diet. We go into more detail there but don’t count on anyone here giving up burgers (or throwing touchdowns on the field at Ohio Stadium).

Plus, we talk about the NFL week and how the injury list continues to get longer for former Ohio State players. Could the NFLPA have hurt its members by pushing for the cancellation of preseason action?

All of that and more in this episode of the BIA podcast.

Be sure to note that we are moving to a three-day schedule per week with the BIA show, be sure to send us ideas of what you would like us to talk about in future episodes.