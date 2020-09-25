BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 46 - Getting schooled by the professor

The Power Five is now back up to five conferences as the Pac-12 has agreed to start a season in November and the Big Ten will get a two-week head start on them as Ohio State’s conference will start playing the weekend of October 24th.

It is still a new thing being able to talk about football as something that is definitely happening, no talk of “what if” or “what may be”.

So now that it is time to talk about football in general, it was a pretty easy decision to reach out to one of our favorite analysts in advance of the season with Adam McClintock (Twitter: @CFB_Professor) to talk about the Ohio State Buckeyes, how this team looks according to the model, how it compares against other teams since 2008 and how the Big Ten shapes up.

Additionally, we turn our focus larger and talk about the College Football Playoff in general, is a Big Ten champion set to make the field of four, as long as it is not a two or three-loss team getting to that point?

Be sure to check it all out in this latest edition of the BIA (BuckeyeGrove Instant Access) podcast. We are getting into our in-season mode and will start bringing you more than one show a week.

