BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 45 - How does the schedule stack up?

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten released its schedule (version 3.0) over the weekend and we now know who Ohio State will face off with, or at least is scheduled to face off against for the eight-week regular season schedule.

A lot of waves were made with the Buckeyes starting against Nebraska, a program that Ohio State fans have grown fond of, at least in the short-term as the Huskers were instrumental in the process of getting the B1G to reverse course on its postponed schedule.

The Buckeyes will travel to Penn State in week two and will end the season against Michigan, in its rightful place on the schedule, even if it is not the traditional (or somewhat traditional) Thanksgiving week slot.

How does this schedule shape up for the Buckeyes as Ohio State hopes that a nine-game (eight plus a championship game) will be enough to sway the College Football Playoff committee for a golden ticket? Are there any traps on this schedule or will the Buckeyes be a three-touchdown favorite in most of its games with this really boiling down to just two or three games of note?

Join Kevin Noon and Jacob Benge for the BIA Podcast (BuckeyeGrove Instant Access) as we break down the Ohio State schedule and look at the Big Ten schedule in general.