BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 43 - Fight!

The college football season is fully underway but don’t tell Big Ten fans that as the conference continues to sit on the sidelines as a much anticipated, and never promised, vote has not occurred as of yet.

Wyatt Davis is off to the NFL, the first departure from the Ohio State football team and it seems that Ryan Day will not be able to hold the dam back if news does not come out soon. A horrible fate for a team that honestly should be a national championship favorite.

It has been a minute since we have talked about this on the BIA Podcast (BuckeyeGrove Instant Access) and today seemed like a good day for Kevin Noon and Griffin Strom to fire things up and talk about where things stand, what could be next, the hypocrisy of some in the national media and a whole lot more.

Tune in and spend the next half hour with us as we go unscripted here on the BIA Podcast.