BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 42 - It's Over As B1G Leadership Fails

COLUMBUS, Ohio – We told you that we would be back with another episode of the BuckeyeGrove Instant Access (BIA) podcast and here it is. It was a historically bad day for the Big Ten and honestly the world of sports as the conference announced on Tuesday that it would not have fall sports, most importantly to the average fan, football.

Sure, sure, they are saying that spring football could be an option but if you are paying attention, you know why that is a bad idea.

Could guys like Justin Fields, Shaun Wade and other draft eligible players never put on an Ohio State uniform again. What about a player like Jonathon Cooper who came back for a final year after an injury-plagued 2019?

So many emotions, so many questions asked and no answers have been given. What was the vote? Who was against playing?

Marcus Horton joins Kevin Noon on the podcast as we ask these questions and more.