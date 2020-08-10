BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 41 - Vote of No Confidence

It may all be over except for the crying as the Big Ten reportedly has pulled the plug on the 2020 season according to reports both by the Detroit Free Press as well as the Dan Patrick Radio show on Monday morning.

If these reports are true, except a Tuesday announcement as the Big Ten becomes the first of the Power Five leagues to cancel the 2020 season, just days after releasing a schedule.

The timing is odd, the process is even more odd. What does this mean?

Check out what Kevin Noon and Jacob Benge had to say in this emergency edition of the BuckeyeGrove Instant Access (BIA) podcast. Keep the kids out of the room as things get pretty heated (no, it is still family friendly, but nobody is happy about this decision).