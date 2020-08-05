BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 40 - We gotta schedule

The Big Ten released its schedule for the 2020 season and there was much rejoicing within the conference as it appears to be a step toward a season of competition in football.

This does not mean that we will absolutely have football, or finish a season, but it does show that the conference has every intention of starting a season in these strange times, under a list of testing protocols also handed down by the conference.

RELATED: See the Ohio State schedule and a quick reaction

Of course, fans want to tear through the schedule and see who is playing who and when. Times and television networks are not out at this point, but this does give everyone an idea of what the 10-game schedule looks like, including a way-too-crazy October date between the Buckeyes and Wolverines.

MORE: Fields wants to beat the brakes off of Michigan

There is no better time to fire up the old podcasting machine to get on air and talk about this schedule release and boy did we talk about it. We have never gone more than 40 minutes on the BIA Podcast, and this time around we topped out just north of 50 minutes as we break down the Ohio State schedule, talk about the desire to “beat the brakes” off of Michigan, Urban Meyer’s thoughts on the moved OSU/UM game and a whole lot more.

Join Kevin Noon and Griffin Strom as they break down all aspects of this schedule and get you current with all of the big news surrounding today’s schedule release in this episode of the BuckeyeGrove Instant Access podcast.