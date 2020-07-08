BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 38: Breaking down X's and O's with Justin Whitlatch

One of our favorite features around here is a chance to really breakdown X’s and O’s when it comes to the sport of football, a sport that so many of us love with a deep passion.

That is why we were beyond excited to welcome Justin Whitlatch to the BuckeyeGrove.com family in June, to step into the role as our site analyst.

We won’t lie, there are times where Justin talks about things that fly right over our heads too as a student of the game. But that does not mean we are not reading every word he writes, trying to learn more about what makes this team tick on the field and how the Ohio State coaching staff is working hard to keep other teams guessing about what the Buckeyes will do in each and every game.

In this latest edition of the BIA Podcast, we sit down with Justin and talk about his background, how he became so entrenched in the theory behind the sport of football. Has football changed dramatically over the years or is there something else behind this belief that the evolution of football is moving faster than ever?

What is Justin looking most forward to learning this upcoming season (provided that we have one) about the Buckeyes and what are his expectations for this team? Plus, if he had a direct line to Ryan Day and the coaching staff, what would his one suggestion be and is it all that different than one that fans have been clamoring for over the years?

All of that and more in this latest edition of the BIA Podcast. The first of many that will be airing over the coming weeks and months as we are ready to talk some football and get to the thing that we love most.