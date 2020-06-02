We are continuing with some introductions this week as we welcome Joseph Hastings to the staff and recruiting roster here at BuckeyeGrove.com.

Our new recruiting writer may still have a couple of courses to finish up before getting his degree but he already has his Master's in recruiting after spending several years covering the Florida beat before joining us here covering the Buckeyes.

We catch up with him on our BIA Podcast to talk to him about how he got into recruiting coverage, his thoughts on the class that the Buckeyes have already put together and a whole lot more.

Be sure to give it a listen and be sure to welcome Joseph to the family. If you want to reach out and drop him a note, be sure to either do that in The Horseshoe Lounge or send him an email at Joseph@BuckeyeGrove.com.