BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 35 - Welcoming Dave Lackford to the family

Changes are afoot at BuckeyeGrove.com and we are beyond thrilled to announce the addition of Dave Lackford to the staff as our new recruiting effort.

This is not Dave's first rodeo as he has been active within the RIvals.com publishing community for several years including stops with FloridaVarsity as well as covering Louisville recruiting most recently.

We turn on the podcasting machine to sit down with Dave and talk a little bit about his history and how he plans to grab the recruiting baton at BuckeyeGrove.com and run forward with it and continue to make 'The Grove' the premiere place to talk Ohio State recruiting news.

Be sure to give a listen to our latest BIA podcast with Dave Lackford and if you want to reach out to Dave on a personal note, either do so in The Horseshoe Lounge or drop him a note at Dave@BuckeyeGrove.com.