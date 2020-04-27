COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books and 10 Buckeyes have come off the board as part of the three-day extravaganza.

Few programs have been able to claim the type of success that Ohio State has in terms of sending players to the NFL Draft and while not every eligible Buckeye made heard his name called, there will be a chance for players to still make 53-man rosters, even without being officially drafted.

In this latest edition of the BIA Podcast, Braden Moles and Kevin Noon sit down to talk about what we saw on the final day of the draft, talk about the curious slide of KJ Hill into the seventh round and also even look ahead to what a first round could look like in 2021 when it comes to the Buckeyes and how many players could be day one selections.

