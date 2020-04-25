Three rounds are in the books for the 2020 NFL Draft and seven Buckeyes have come off the board with four more names being added to the list on Friday night through rounds two and three.

It was a longer than expected wait for a player like JK Dobbins but he may have found one of the best situations for himself when it came to a landing spot in Baltimore and we will tell you why.

A pair of Buckeyes went in the 70s with the tandem of Da’Von Hamilton and Jonah Jackson and Malik Harrison joined the party as well by getting picked by Baltimore as well in the 90s.

We take a look at what has already happened in the NFL Draft and set the scene for the third and final day where rounds four through seven will run at a rapid pace.

