The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books and the Buckeyes saw three players go in the first 32 picks along with a former player go No. 1 overall. Not a bad night of work for the Buckeyes and it goes a long way to show that the Buckeyes can scout talent and more importantly develop talent.

Having the NFL Draft going on also was a welcome addition to a landscape that has been largely devoid of sports content for more than a month as the world works toward the common goal of defeating the COVID-19 virus and trying to return to some resemblance of normalcy.

We hit the podcasting airwaves on Friday morning to review the first round of the draft not only from an Ohio State perspective but also a bigger picture as the NFL Fraternity welcomed 32 members on Thursday night under a unique backdrop.

Be sure to check it out, we will follow up with shows after the second and third days of the draft as well as part of the BIA (BuckeyeGrove Instant Access) podcast, all part of the Unscripted Ohio podcast network.