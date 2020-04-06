COLUMBUS, Ohio – As we enter another week with the world largely shutdown, especially with sports put on pause, we figured it would be a great time to hit the podcasting airwaves and try and bring a little sports news into everyone’s lives.

Ohio State recruiting continues to move in the right direction as the Buckeyes hold a substantial lead in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings with just 15 commits currently in the class of 2021, and really with no end in sight.

We know that all of you have plenty of questions about where this class may end up and that is why we turned this show largely over to our great membership, allow you to ask the vast majority of the topics that both Alex Gleitman and Kevin Noon would address.

We picked 10 of the questions that were asked inside the Horseshoe Lounge to look at today including the likes of:

9:43 The latest on Ohio State’s defensive line recruiting? (Soccerdan)

23:56 Who could be the next FutureCast picks on both offense and defense? (ebraun84)

25:25 How many Rivals100 (current rankings) will Ohio State land? (slichobucks)

29:24 Can a healthy Jack Sawyer end up No. 1 in the Rivals 2021 overall rankings? (A_terry21)

34:04 Rank several of the major receiver commits/targets between 2020 and 2021 (TBone8)

Did we answer your question? Be sure to give the whole show a listen.

All of that and a whole lot more in this latest episode of the BIA Podcast. Get all of your latest news on the BuckeyeGrove Instant Access (BIA) as news happens.