COLUMBUS, Ohio - As the sports doldrums continue, our focus is on reminiscing the past and fantasizing about what could have been.

The 2020 NCAA tournament will never get its storybook ending, or beginning for that matter, but that didn't prevent people from running through different simulations to crown a virtual champion. Kevin Noon is joined by Keaton Maisano as the pair reflects on the unusual events brought on by the COVID-19 virus and discuss different possibilities in the world of sports.

The BIA podcast also dives into the future of Kaleb Wesson and Keaton's experience during the internship, which is quickly coming to an end

Be sure to check out this edition of the BIA podcast and future installments as we hope to bring a little sports entertainment during this period of social distancing.