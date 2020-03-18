COLUMBUS, Ohio - While sports may be cancelled for the foreseeable future, that doesn't mean we don't still have sports to talk about.

The men's basketball team saw their season come to an unceremonious end while the football team saw their spring practice end just as it was starting, so Braden Moles joins Kevin Noon on the BIA podcast to talk through the impact of recent cancellations on Ohio State sports and the surreal feeling as COVID-19 dominates headlines and the world.

While he won't be off the hook for a couple months, with no live events expected any time soon, we also wrap up the best moments of the internship for Braden and get his thoughts as a student on everything going on at Ohio State.

Be sure to listen to the latest episode of the BIA podcast during your self-quarantine and keep an eye out for future episodes while we work through the impact of COVID-19 on sports and the world.