COLUMBUS, Ohio – The college football world may be in a prolonged period of the unknown and while the offices at the WHAC may be closed, that has not kept the Ohio State Buckeyes from being one of the top teams in terms of recruiting.

Monday saw the Buckeyes land a pair of top targets with running back Evan Pryor and defensive back Devonta Smith both pulling the trigger for Ohio State over the course of the day.

On top of that, the Buckeyes recently picked up another major commit with another in-state defensive back Jakailin Johnson who is a top-30 national player according to the Rivals100.

The Buckeyes now sit with 13 commits in the class of 2021 and have opened up a nice lead from the pack in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings as the No. 1 class in the nation at this point.

What do these latest two commits mean to the overall recruiting picture and more importantly, what type of players will the Buckeyes be getting in Pryor and Smith?

We fired up the old podcasting machine for this special edition of the BIA podcast and are joined by Marc Givler as we talk about this latest recruiting surge and even talk about what could be on deck.