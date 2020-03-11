INDIANAPOLIS – The Big Ten Tournament is set to get underway later this evening and 14 teams are hoping to bring home the hardware as champions of the five-day event.

The Buckeyes go in as the No. 7 seed and while their NCAA fate is locked in at this point, a win or more certainly would not hurt as the NCAA Selection Committee looks at the resumes of more than 300 teams across the nation, especially of those teams that did not win the automatic berth from their conference.

Ohio State is playing with a short bench with no DJ Carton, Alonzo Gaffney, Musa Jallow and the status of Kyle Young still day-to-day. Winning four games in as many days may be a tough ask, especially with a much larger prize on the horizon with the NCAA Tournament set to start the following week.

We put the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament in focus in our latest edition of the BIA Podcast as Kevin Noon, Keaton Maisano and Braden Moles all give their thoughts, insights and predictions on the upcoming event.

Be sure to give it a listen. Share your thoughts with us in the Horseshoe Lounge.