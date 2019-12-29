GLENDALE, Ariz. – The 2019 Fiesta Bowl was filled with plenty of opportunity for the Buckeyes to get out of town with a win but for one reason or another, Ohio State could not put it all together and came up short in a 29-23 decision.

The Buckeyes largely dominated the first half of the game but settled for three field goals instead of touchdowns along the way and what could have, should have been anywhere from a 24 to 28-point lead was only 16 and then fate intervened when Shaun Wade was ejected for targeting after the Buckeye defense looked like it was going to get off the field one more time in the final five minutes of the half. The replay booth buzzed down and made one of several calls that fans of the Buckeyes would call 'overreach' and sent Wade to the showers, gave Clemson new life and ultimately turned the momentum of the game around.

Ohio State would go to the locker room up only by two points, 16-14 instead of by three or four scores, the Buckeyes were without one of their top defensive backs and this game really went from something that felt like an Ohio State coronation to a bad case of 'Groundhog Day'.

Couple that with JK Dobbins getting hurt along the way after a very strong start to the game, an Ohio State forced fumble and apparent 'scoop and score' getting buzzed down from the booth and getting overturned despite what looked like clear video evidence of a catch and fumble as well as some curious decisions like going for a punt block when the ball would have been Ohio State's around mid-field as the Buckeyes were trying to find the accelerator again.

