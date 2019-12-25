SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – There is no shortage of things to talk about when it comes to the upcoming game between Ohio State and Clemson. On Tuesday the conversation shifted to Justin Fields' knee and whether 85-percent was really 85-percent and if that would be 100-percent enough for the Buckeyes to get past the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff.

We have talked so much here as of late about Ohio State, as we often do, we wanted to go behind enemy lines a little bit early (we will still have our game week feature on Friday for those who are not as inclined to listen to a podcast) and bring in someone who knows the Clemson Tigers week.

We caught up with Larry Williams from TigerIllustrated.com to talk about the upcoming game and we went 40-plus minutes on this as we talked about both sides of the ball and while neither of us were willing to get pinned down with a score, we came to a split decision on who we felt would win the game.

Buckle up and enjoy this special edition of the BIA podcast as we add to your Buckeye Christmas and talk Fiesta Bowl with the game rapidly approaching.