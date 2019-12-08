COLUMBUS, Ohio – While all of Buckeye Nation had hoped that the Buckeyes would hold on to the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff and have the chance to avoid Clemson in the semifinals, that was not the case as Ohio State fell to No. 2 in the playoff rankings and drew Clemson in the upcoming Fiesta Bowl on December 28th.

Obviously, everyone wants to talk about that and we were no different on the BIA Podcast. Did the committee get it right, what does this all mean and what challenges does Clemson present?

We look at all of that and more in this emergency edition of the BIA.