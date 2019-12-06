INDIANAPOLIS - We are just about 24 hours away from the upcoming B1G Championship Game between the Buckeyes and Badgers and there is no better time than now to talk about the upcoming game.

The Buckeyes know that a win will lock them into the playoff but a loss would still probably get them in, but nobody wants to even allow that to creep into their minds at this point. Ohio State is a perfect 12-0 and winning the Big Ten will require that 13th win to call themselves league champions.

We are breaking down the game plus we talk a little bit more about the playoff and the Heisman race in this latest edition of the BIA Podcast.