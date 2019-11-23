COLUMBUS, Ohio – It may have not been the game that everyone wanted but it was the game that Ohio State needed with a difficult (potentially) five-game stretch starting on Saturday. The Buckeyes were making things look relatively easy until self-inflicted mistakes made everything much more difficult. But the Buckeyes were able to persevere and gutted out a 28-17 win over Penn State with a lot of help from the defense as fumbles kept Penn State in this game for way too long.

Ohio State ran the ball 61 times on the afternoon and only attempted 22 passes along the way and while there were not a lot of home run carries, the Buckeyes were able to move the ball when they needed to more or less, and let the defense carry the water the rest of the way.

Speaking of the defense, Chase Young comes back to action and had a three-sack game to take over the Ohio State single-season sack record and continues to make the case that he might not be the best defensive player in the game, but maybe the best overall.

We talk about several of these topics in more in our weekly postgame BuckeyeGrove Instant Access podcast, or the BIA show for those in the know.