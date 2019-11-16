PISCATAWAY, N.J. – It was not the game that everyone had hoped for but maybe it was the game that the Buckeyes needed as everything has been coming so easy for this team.

Sure, they won the game 56-21, the starters led them to a 42-7 lead, but there was some adversity as well in this one. Ohio State had not given up 21 points since the season opener and certainly not to a team that was in the bottom-10 in most of the offensive categories around the nation.

But it is in the books now and everyone can turn their attention to the final two games, games that will go a long way in determining holiday plans for this team as the Buckeyes are currently No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and very much in the thick of things.

We wrap up this game with our weekly BuckeyeGrove Instant Access show as Braden Moles and Kevin Noon talk about the game that was and look at the big picture.