COLUMBUS, Ohio – Few people expected the Ohio State versus Maryland game to be a competitive one, even some of the most ardent Terrapins fans. Questions did arise when the news came out however that Chase Young would not be dressed with the team and how would the team deal with its first real adversity of the season?

They answered to the tune of 73-14.

That is one hell of an answer.

It was not a perfect game with some mistakes along the way but the Buckeyes make it look way too easy as the team put up 21 points in three different quarters.

We are talking about the most recent game of the season as well as the other big game of the Big Ten with Penn State falling to Minnesota and much more in this latest edition of the BIA Podcast.