COLUMBUS, Ohio - If it feels as if the Buckeyes were just at the open week, it is because they only played two games since the first one. But with this one coming on the heels of the last one, it could not be coming at a better time for the Buckeyes with four games to go in the regular season and two of the biggest tests of the year waiting in the wings.

In this open week edition of the BIA podcast (BuckeyeGrove Instant Access) we take it almost 40 minutes deep as we go across a whole range of topics including some talk about the biggest surprises about this team, on the good side and what they need to clean up as the calendar reaches November.

Plus, we talk about the Big Ten West and the College Football Playoff race. The first rankings are less than a week away and we make our picks where we think that the Buckeyes might debut in the first rankings.

Additionally, we touch upon a lot of other topics as Kevin Noon, Keaton Maisano and Braden Moles all get together to talk Buckeyes and much more.

Be sure to give it all a listen.