COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes finally got the test that everyone was looking for and Ohio State still won it by 31 points.

But it was tough sledding along the way, especially in the first half as Ohio State was held to just seven points in the first quarter and only 10 in the second quarter.

Fortunately, the Ohio State defense brought their lunch pails to work today as the Buckeyes held the Badgers to less than 200 yards of total offense.

Chase Young and JK Dobbins were the stars of the day as each of the No. 2s on the roster carried more than their own weight along the way on a soggy track as rain hovered Ohio Stadium for the entirety of the game.

We talk about the game that was on Saturday as the Buckeyes get ready to move into the second open week of the season before starting a four-game sprint that still has Penn State and Michigan on the schedule.

Check out our immediate thoughts in the BIA podcast.