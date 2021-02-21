BuckeyeGrove - Beyond double-figures for three, Buckeyes flat in loss to No. 3 Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Once Buckeyes sophomore forward E.J. Liddell swished his second free throw attempt to tie the game at 69 with 6:30 to go on Sunday, he led his defense down court and awaited freshman center Hunter Dickinson and the Wolverines offense. Three different Wolverines players missed 3-point shots before senior guard Chaundee Brown Jr. laid in a score. Forty-five seconds had passed, three offensive rebounds were grabbed and No. 3 Michigan never surrendered the lead thereafter. “They had a couple offensive rebounds in a key sequence, and I think ultimately that was the difference," Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann said. "I think they deserve credit for winning the game, and we’ll give them that and try to figure out how to improve and move forward." The first top-five showdown in the rivalry that exists between No. 4 Ohio State and Michigan lived up to the hype as the two teams combined to score the most in a game between one another since Feb. 2, 2006, when the Buckeyes took a 94-85 decision in Ann Arbor. This time, the Buckeyes were on the other end of a high-scoring loss at home. RECAP: Michigan edges Ohio State 92-87 in back-and-forth Big Ten barnburner

High level basketball being played! — Keita Bates-Diop (@KBD_33) February 21, 2021

Aside from a career-high 30 points from junior guard Duane Washington Jr. and a 23-point, 10 rebound double-double from Liddell, only one Buckeye made more than two field goals. Starters junior forward Justin Ahrens, redshirt-junior forward Justice Sueing and senior forward Kyle Young combined for 11 points off 4-for-12 shooting, and a particularly costly turnover from Sueing with 2:36 allowed Wolverines senior forward Isaiah Livers to score on a fast break. “It was a great game, man, just got to be a little bit better in the last war," Washington said. "I didn’t feel like our details were great. They had a lot of rhythm three’s - shots we’ll make as well - at a high level. You give them those, you get them rolling." Michigan was lights-out from the 3-point line in the first half of Sunday's contest, hitting 10 of its 13 attempts for a 77% clip. Washington said the Wolverines' first half 3-point shooting was "unacceptable" for a game the Buckeyes were trying to win. Sueing shot just 2-for-5 and was whistled for three fouls during his worst-shooting game since he shot 25% against Purdue on Jan. 19. Despite the struggle, Washington had strong words of encouragement for his teammate. “I’ve been in that position, man, everybody makes mistakes. That’s the beauty of playing here at a high, top-major school, a really good school at that," Washington said. "He just needs to keep his head on straight. He played a good game, just, shots didn’t go in. One little mistake towards the end is not why we lost the game, simple, so whoever says that, that’s not the truth. Definitely could’ve played better, but everybody could’ve. "I’m definitely gonna just keep talking to him and telling him it’s not over, it’s not done, keep your head up, we need you for the rest of the year, we always have. He’ll be fine. He’ll be back better than ever."

The Buckeyes shot 53% from the field against the Wolverines; only three players scored more than six points. (Scott Stuart)