BuckeyeGrove - Best of the rest: Buckeyes who missed the Big Ten All-Decade team

Four Ohio State players found a spot on the three All-Decade basketball teams unveiled by the Big Ten this week, and each penned an indelible chapter into Buckeye basketball history.

Point guard Aaron Craft was the heart and soul of the Buckeyes for four years, prioritizing defensive grit, leadership and hard play over any razzle-dazzle on offense.

D’Angelo Russell showed that flashy play could get you pretty far as well, as the silky-smooth combo guard rode his unstoppable scoring and highlight-reel passing capabilities to the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft after just one season.

Jared Sullinger was a man among boys in the low post during two first-team All-American campaigns for Ohio State, and Evan Turner became the first Buckeye to be named National Player of the Year since 1964.

They may have been the cream of the crop, but these four were not the only Ohio State standouts throughout the 2010s. We have selected the best of the rest: the top five Buckeye basketball players who didn't make the All-Decade team, and two more honorable mentions to boot.