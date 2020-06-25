BuckeyeGrove - Best of the rest: Buckeyes who missed the Big Ten All-Decade team

Best of the rest: Buckeyes who missed the Big Ten All-Decade team
Four Ohio State players found a spot on the three All-Decade basketball teams unveiled by the Big Ten this week, and each penned an indelible chapter into Buckeye basketball history.
Point guard Aaron Craft was the heart and soul of the Buckeyes for four years, prioritizing defensive grit, leadership and hard play over any razzle-dazzle on offense.
D’Angelo Russell showed that flashy play could get you pretty far as well, as the silky-smooth combo guard rode his unstoppable scoring and highlight-reel passing capabilities to the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft after just one season.
Jared Sullinger was a man among boys in the low post during two first-team All-American campaigns for Ohio State, and Evan Turner became the first Buckeye to be named National Player of the Year since 1964.
They may have been the cream of the crop, but these four were not the only Ohio State standouts throughout the 2010s. We have selected the best of the rest: the top five Buckeye basketball players who didn't make the All-Decade team, and two more honorable mentions to boot.
Keita Bates-Diop
Other than Michigan guard Nik Stauskas, Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop was the only player to win a Big Ten Player of the Year award from 2010-19 and not land on any of the conference’s All-Decade teams.
Bates-Diop showed flashes of potential early in his Buckeye tenure, using his wiry length at 6-foot-7, 190 pounds to put up 11.8 points and 6.4 boards per game in 33 starts as a sophomore in 2015-16.
Expected to compound upon his sophomore success, Bates-Diop suffered a setback in the form of a stress fracture in his leg the following season and was forced to have season-ending surgery after playing in just nine games.
But it was Bates-Diop’s redshirt junior season that earns him a spot on this list, and surely consideration for the Big Ten’s All-Decade honors, as he put up 19.8 points per game and 8.7 boards during an All-American season.
Bates-Diop led a Buckeye squad that surprised many with a 25-9 record under first-year head coach Chris Holtmann, but Ohio State ultimately bowed out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Gonzaga.
