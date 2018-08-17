Skill positions get all the praise, but the Badgers have a true road grader returning up front in redshirt senior Beau Benzschawel. A monster at 6-foot-6, 317-pounds, he made Sports Illustrated's first-team all-American list last season and collected first-team all-Big Ten honors from the coaches and the media.

Benzschawel was at least a day two pick in the NFL draft had he left school after his junior season, but he's back for one last run.

“There’s stuff I want to prove to myself,” Benzschawel said. “The potential of how good we can be is something to look forward to. We have some unfinished business here.”

In his third year lettering Benzschawel anchored an offensive line paved the way for the Badgers to collect 223.2 rushing yards per game last season, good for second in the conference. Prior to this season he's been named a second-team preseason all-American by the Associated Press and placed on the Outland Trophy watch list. Not bad for a guy who came out of high school as a three-star tight end.