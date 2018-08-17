Best of the Big Ten: Offense
The fog of the offseason is finally starting to clear up, as the sunny rays of college football poke through two weeks away on the horizon. With those opening games nearing their kickoff, it's time to take a look at the five best players on each side of the ball from around the Big Ten returning for a 2018 campaign.
Today is the offense. While the conference lost arguably its best player on that side of the ball in Saquon Barkley, a number of big names are returning. Based on last season's performance, these five are staring down the barrel of great seasons.
5. Beau Benzschawel, Offensive Guard, Wisconsin
Skill positions get all the praise, but the Badgers have a true road grader returning up front in redshirt senior Beau Benzschawel. A monster at 6-foot-6, 317-pounds, he made Sports Illustrated's first-team all-American list last season and collected first-team all-Big Ten honors from the coaches and the media.
Benzschawel was at least a day two pick in the NFL draft had he left school after his junior season, but he's back for one last run.
“There’s stuff I want to prove to myself,” Benzschawel said. “The potential of how good we can be is something to look forward to. We have some unfinished business here.”
In his third year lettering Benzschawel anchored an offensive line paved the way for the Badgers to collect 223.2 rushing yards per game last season, good for second in the conference. Prior to this season he's been named a second-team preseason all-American by the Associated Press and placed on the Outland Trophy watch list. Not bad for a guy who came out of high school as a three-star tight end.
