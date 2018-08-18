Yesterday we took a look at the five best offensive players returning in the Big Ten this season. Now it's time to flip to the other side of the ball.

Defense is the core of the conference this season in terms of talent. There seems to be a lot more skilled defensive players than offensive, and admittedly making this list was harder because there are a lot of good names at the top. Like the offensive list, this is based off last year's performance and expectations for this upcoming season.

Of course, nothing said here is definitive by any means... simply a lowly intern's opinions on the Big Ten's best ahead of this season.

