Best of the Big Ten: Defense
Yesterday we took a look at the five best offensive players returning in the Big Ten this season. Now it's time to flip to the other side of the ball.
Defense is the core of the conference this season in terms of talent. There seems to be a lot more skilled defensive players than offensive, and admittedly making this list was harder because there are a lot of good names at the top. Like the offensive list, this is based off last year's performance and expectations for this upcoming season.
Of course, nothing said here is definitive by any means... simply a lowly intern's opinions on the Big Ten's best ahead of this season.
5. Chase Winovich, Defensive End, Michigan
Ohio State isn't the Big Ten's only defense with two rock solid bookends up front. While former top-ranked recruit Rashan Gary terrorizes offensive lines from one side, it's senior Chase Winovich who provides the most production up front for the Wolverines. Now the former tight end is back after a first-team all-Big Ten nod from the media last season.
Last year Winovich piled up 73 tackles from the defensive line, 19 of those for loss and 8.5 sacks. While the sack number is impressive, it's the first two statistics there that really leap off the page. A defensive lineman getting 50 tackles is impressive. 73 is plain ridiculous. Then with Gary on the other side teams are going to have problems attempting to double team the speed rusher, so expect similar output this season.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news