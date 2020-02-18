WIDE RECEIVERS

No. 1 - Ohio State

This one is pretty easy as the duo of Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will terrorize Big Ten defenses for years to come.

*****

2. Georgia

Marcus Rosemy catches everything and Jermaine Burton brings a nice combination of size and speed as the Dawgs did very well meeting a pressing need.

*****

3. LSU

Kayshon Boutte is going to be a star at LSU and teamed with Koy Moore, who doesn’t get enough attention, the LSU receiving tradition is in good hands.

*****

4. Tennessee

The Vols did very well at wide receiver and I love the combination of Malachi Wideman and Jimmy Calloway when it comes to speed and yards after the catch.

*****

5. Arizona State

The passing game at ASU will improve with Lavon Bunkley-Shelton and the enigmatic Johnny Wilson. High bust factor here but high reward.

*****

TIGHT ENDS

1. Notre Dame

This is an amazing 1-2 punch at tight end with both Michael Mayer and Kevin Bauman possessing size and athletic ability.

*****

2. LSU

Arik Gilbert is a freak of nature at the position and Kole Taylor gets overlooked but brings great length to the position with a frame to fill out.

*****

3. Auburn