{{ timeAgo('2020-02-18 06:46:53 -0600') }}

Best 1-2 punch in 2020: Wide receivers and tight ends

Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Mike Farrell
Recruiting Director
@rivalsmike

With 2020 in the rear-view mirror, let’s take a look at the teams that brought in the best 1-2 punches at each position. Today, we continue with wide receivers and tight ends.

WIDE RECEIVERS

No. 1 - Ohio State

This one is pretty easy as the duo of Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will terrorize Big Ten defenses for years to come.

2. Georgia

Marcus Rosemy catches everything and Jermaine Burton brings a nice combination of size and speed as the Dawgs did very well meeting a pressing need.

3. LSU

Kayshon Boutte is going to be a star at LSU and teamed with Koy Moore, who doesn’t get enough attention, the LSU receiving tradition is in good hands.

4. Tennessee

The Vols did very well at wide receiver and I love the combination of Malachi Wideman and Jimmy Calloway when it comes to speed and yards after the catch.

5. Arizona State

The passing game at ASU will improve with Lavon Bunkley-Shelton and the enigmatic Johnny Wilson. High bust factor here but high reward.

TIGHT ENDS

1. Notre Dame

This is an amazing 1-2 punch at tight end with both Michael Mayer and Kevin Bauman possessing size and athletic ability.

2. LSU

Arik Gilbert is a freak of nature at the position and Kole Taylor gets overlooked but brings great length to the position with a frame to fill out.

3. Auburn

Jeremiah Pegues is a massive and physical tight end and Brandon Frazier could be one of the most underrated players in the 2020 class.

